Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.