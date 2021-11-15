Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

