Evensky & Katz LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

