EventChain Trading Down 10.7% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $554,997.50 and $27,099.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00221377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00086706 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

