Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $176.32 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $176.32 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,023.68 or 1.00217283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.86 or 0.07112578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,577,044 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

