Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 15,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,717. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

