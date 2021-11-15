Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

