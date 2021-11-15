Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $62,415.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exponent alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,430. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.