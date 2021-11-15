Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

