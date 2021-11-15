Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Facebook by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 574,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,637,230,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock worth $768,068,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $340.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

