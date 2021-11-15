FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $331,661.40 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.74 and its 200 day moving average is $366.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $459.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

