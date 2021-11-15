FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.11% 43.41% 19.85% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $375.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.81%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 10.80 $399.59 million $10.37 44.04 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Taboola.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

