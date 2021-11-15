Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 403.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $133.20 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $135.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91.

