Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

FIS stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 315.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.