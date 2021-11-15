Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.50 ($87.65).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.87.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

