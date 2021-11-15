Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.