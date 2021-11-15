Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.1% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

