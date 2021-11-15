Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Financial Institutions accounts for 1.8% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp owned about 2.26% of Financial Institutions worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $525.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

