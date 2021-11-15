Financial Survey: Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) vs. DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $641.78 million 0.13 -$36.24 million N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.91 $2.12 billion $1.76 14.01

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Parkson Retail Group and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $195.40, indicating a potential upside of 692.54%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Parkson Retail Group.

Volatility & Risk

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Parkson Retail Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

