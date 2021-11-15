First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 221,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. 91,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

