First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

