First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 18,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

