First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 225,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,803,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

