First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 25,958 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,958 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up 3.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $213,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

