First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 5,577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

INTC opened at $50.40 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

