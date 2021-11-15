First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 28,092 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

