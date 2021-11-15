First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

