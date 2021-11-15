First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $518.51 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

