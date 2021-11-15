First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $84.02 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

