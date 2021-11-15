First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $223.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.