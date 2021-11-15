First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.39 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

