First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 3,173 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,341,000 after acquiring an additional 219,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

