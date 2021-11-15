First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $259.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

