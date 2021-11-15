First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.