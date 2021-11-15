First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,678. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $129.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $131.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

