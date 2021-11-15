First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 519.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.