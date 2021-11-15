First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

