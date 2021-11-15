First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 18,332 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $43.69 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

