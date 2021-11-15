First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 38,732 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE MMI opened at $48.13 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

