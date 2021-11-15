First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally’s stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.