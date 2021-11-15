First Trust Advisors LP Sells 202,947 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Redfin worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,732. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

