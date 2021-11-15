First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the October 14th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

