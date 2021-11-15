First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.38% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

