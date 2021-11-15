First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.38% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

