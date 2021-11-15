Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,209. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.