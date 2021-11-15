Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $38.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.