Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $38.93.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.