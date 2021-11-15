Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 28,544 Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

GSP stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

