Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,145.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $95.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.81 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.