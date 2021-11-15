Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $933,000 in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 75,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

