Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 23,204 Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

BATS:USEQ opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.99.

