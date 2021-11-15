Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.9%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.64. 116,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,510,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Fluor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.