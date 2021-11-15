Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.9%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.64. 116,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,510,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
